AIMIM can't bowl 'bouncers', only interested in cutting votes, says Azharuddin

Asked about the AIMIM fielding its candidate from Jubilee hills, Azhar said, "They are doing what they have been doing for so many years. There is nothing new about it. Their only job is to cut votes and they are very happy with that, they derive satisfaction from that."

On the Congress' contention that the AIMIM is playing the role of the B-team of the BJP and the BRS, Azhar gave a one-word answer, “Definitely”.