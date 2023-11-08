Fielding Revanth Reddy against KCR, Congress hopes for a Kejriwal-Sheila Dikshit repeat in Telangana polls

New Delhi: By fielding A Revanth Reddy against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress hopes to repeat what AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal did to its Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in 2013.

Fresh from setting up his party, Kejriwal threw himself against Dikshit in the contest against her pocket borough New Delhi seat but in the end lost to the younger leader in the electoral battle.

The parallel was drawn by a senior Congress strategist, who believes that KCR is on a slippery wicket and could lose both the seats, the other one being Gajwel, he is contesting. In Gajwel, KCR’s protege Etala Rajender is taking on the Chief Minister on a BJP ticket.

Reddy is also contesting from a second seat Kodangal but by throwing himself in the ring against KCR, the Telangana Congress president is trying to assert his space in state politics as well as a claim on the post of Chief Minister if Congress comes to power for the first time in Telangana.

Sources believe that the Congress prospects have “dramatically” changed in Telangana compared to one year ago where it struggled in Munugode bypolls after its sitting MLA left for BJP. BRS won the seat defeating him as well as the Congress but the leader is now back.