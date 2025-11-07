<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a> has said that game changing development happened in the Congress government from 2004 to 2014 and appealed to Jubilee Hills voters to support Congress in the upcoming by-poll.</p><p>“We will develop Hyderabad city in all sectors and show it. We will root out drug menace from the city and develop Hyderabad at the international level. Give Congress a chance in Jubilee Hills for once”, Revanth Reddy told reporters on Friday. He also opposed the BRS comments against the Congress candidate V Naveen yadav. “Who is rowdy? Will a person who smokes ganja on Diwali become rowdy? Will a person who stands by the poor become rowdy?,” he asked.</p>.Jubilee Hills bypolls: A litmus test for Revanth Reddy's leadership and governance.<p>Stating that the truth will be known to everyone on November 14 on the by-election results day, Revanth Reddy said that the Congress slogan is 'defeat the BRS, make the BJP lose its deposit'.</p><p>The Chief Minister also countered union minister Bandi Sanjay's remarks. “Will the union minister consider the defeat of BJP as a referendum that Hindus were opposing the BJP?,” he asked.</p><p>He added that significant developments like the establishment of International airport, IIT, Google and Facebook witnessed during the Congress regime, the Chief Minister said appealing to the Jubilee Hills voters to support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the by polls . The winning of the Congress in the by-election to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency will help to fasten the development of the Hyderabad city further, he stressed.</p>.Jubilee Hills bypoll campaign takes communal turn amid CM's 'Congress means Muslims' remark, BJP calls for Hindus to unite.<p>Addressing the press conference, Revanth Reddy said that the Congress was in power in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and at the centre between 2004 and 2014. The BRS ruled the Telangana state from 2014 to 2023. He appealed to the people to compare the development that took place during Congress and BRS regime in Telangana. It was the Congress that sowed the seeds for the development of all sectors like international airport, Metro rail , Knowledge centers, IT, pharma etc. in Hyderabad. BRS and BJP had created innumerable hurdles to develop the ITIR project in Hyderabad. The BRS built Kaleshwaram, Pragati Bhavan, Secretariat and Command control centre which did not contribute to the state growth . When Hyderabad was submerged in floods, union minister Kishan Reddy did not provide even a single rupee of central assistance. The union minister also did not respond when a temple was demolished in the secretariat. The BRS built the Kaleshwaram and diverted Godavari water at a cost of Rs 0ne lakh crore but no use of it today. Pragathi Bhavan was only useful for KCR and his family, Revanth Reddy said.</p><p>He questioned KCR for demolishing the secretariat. "BRS ruler constructed a new secretariat to address the vastu defect for his son . Did anyone get jobs after the secretariat was built? Did it work for anyone? Did the poor people benefit from the new secretariat? A command control room was set up for phone tapping. Fearing for his life, KCR built bulletproof bathrooms in Pragati Bhavan to protect themselves like Saddam Hussein, fearing for their lives. Before leaving the power, the BRS government handed over the state to us with a mounting debt of Rs 8. 11 lakk crore", he said. </p>