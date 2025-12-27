Menu
Delhi air quality slips nears 'severe' as 20 stations record AQI in red zone

As pollution levels spiked, at least 20 air quality monitoring stations across the city logged readings in the severe category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 16:23 IST
Published 27 December 2025, 16:23 IST
