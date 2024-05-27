Home
Polling under way for MLC byelection in Telangana

The Congress party has nominated Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna and BJP fielded G Premender Reddy, while A Rakesh Reddy is BRS’ contestant.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 04:02 IST
Hyderabad: Polling for by-election to the Telangana Legislative Council from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency was under way on Monday with voters standing in queues to exercise their franchise.

Polling began at 8 am and will end at 4 pm, according to officials.

The byelection was necessitated following the resignation of sitting BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who won the Assembly polls from the Jangaon constituency on November 30 last year.

Counting of votes will be taken up on June 5.

Over 4.63 lakh graduates from the constituency are expected to exercise their franchise.

Published 27 May 2024, 04:02 IST
