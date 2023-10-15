Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstelangana

Telangana polls: Rajnath Singh, other union ministers to attend BJP campaign meetings this week

Rajnath Singh will take part in public meetings at Jammikunta in Huzurabad assembly segment, where sitting BJP MLA Eatala Rajender is expected to seek re-election, and at Badangpet in Maheswaram constituency on Monday.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 09:45 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Parshottam Rupala and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, will address BJP campaign rallies in Telangana this week for the November 30 legislative assembly polls.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be meeting with fishermen at Musheerabad and Amberpet in Hyderabad on Sunday, BJP sources said.

Rajnath Singh will take part in public meetings at Jammikunta in Huzurabad assembly segment, where sitting BJP MLA Eatala Rajender is expected to seek re-election, and at Badangpet in Maheswaram constituency on Monday.

Rupala is set to address a rally at Kalwakurthy on Monday, while Goyal will take part in an event at Jubilee Hills on October 17 evening, the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 October 2023, 09:45 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajnath SinghAssembly Elections 2023TelanganaPiyush GoyalTelangana Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT