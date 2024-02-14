RS polls: Jaya Bachchan and Alok Ranjan not Dalit, OBC or among minorities; won't cast my vote, says Pallavi Patel

Patel, who is the sister of Union Minister and Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, had defeated Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu seat in Kaushambi on the Samajwadi Party's ticket in the 2022 polls.