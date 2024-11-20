Home
UP bypolls: Voting underway in nine assembly seats

Voting started at 7 am in Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki seats and will end at 5 pm.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 03:52 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 03:52 IST
