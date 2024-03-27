Bengal Congress lodges complaint against TMC's Yusuf Pathan for model code of conduct violation

"This is to inform you that Yusuf Pathan, an All India Trinamool Congress candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from Baharampur, West Bengal, has started using banners and posters and photos in different places in the said constituency.

"It clearly depicts the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2011 winning moments where the photos of our nation’s high profile cricket celebrities are there including the likes of Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and others," the Congress said in the letter to the CEO.

The party urged the EC to take appropriate and necessary action against Pathan.