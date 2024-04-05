Pro TMC forum of academics slam Governor for demanding education minister Bratya Basu's removal

Kolkata: A day after the West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose sought the removal of Education minister Bratya Basu from the state cabinet, a pro-TMC platform of academics on Friday accused him of targeting the minister for 'exposing' his recent alleged action in undermining the role of state-run universities.

The governor on Thursday said Basu has 'deliberately' violated the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by holding a meeting with politicians at the University of Gour Banga recently, and asked the state government to remove him from the cabinet.

The minister described Bose's recommendation as 'laughable' and said that the Governor 'misused his constitutional post and proved his political identity'.

In a statement the Educationists Forum said as "the pretention and deliberate misrepresentation of rules by the Chancellor has been fully exposed' by the Higher Education department of the government, the Chancellor has now 'targeted the minister and most ridiculously sought his removal."

The forum was referring to the recent order of the department which cited the 2019 Act passed by the assembly enabling state universities to communicate with the Higher Education department for any academic and administrative decision without keeping the governor in the loop.