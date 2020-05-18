10 actresses who impressed fans with their work in web shows

There’s no denying that the OTT era is well and truly upon us and this has helped actors reach a wider audience while pushing their limits. Here is a look at 10 popular actresses who become household names due to their work in originals produced by streaming giants such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and AltBalaji.
Neha Sharma (Illegal, Voot Select)
Neha has grabbed a fair deal of attention with her intense performance in the recently-released Illegal, which explores the complicated nature of the legal system.
Kubra Sait (Sacred Games, Netflix)
Kubra became the talk of the town with her bold performance in the Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred Games and left fans asking for more. She was also seen in the above-mentioned Illegal. (Credit: Facebook/KubraSait)
Radhika Apte (Ghoul, Netflix)
Radhika played the role of a military officer in this well-received horror-drama and added a new dimension to her career. She was also a part of Sacred Games.(Credit: IMDb)
Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime, Netflix)
A seasoned performer, shah played the role of a cop in the hard-hitting Delhi Crimethat revolved around the infamous Nirbhaya case. The show received rave reviews for dealing with the sensitive issue in a mature manner.
Swara Bhaskar (Not That Simple, Voot Select)
Not That Simple features Swara in the role of a young woman who has a strong stand on love of love and marriage. The show has received a good response from a section of the audience.
Jennifer Winget (Code M, AltBalaji)
The television star hit the right notes with her feisty performance in the well-received Code M that revolved around what happens when an army man is killed under mysterious circumstances.
Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven, Amazon Prime Video)
The Telugu woman stole the show with her gripping portrayal of the unapologetic Tara in Made in Heaven, which emerged as a success. She also delivered a sincere performance in Bard of Blood but the Netflix original did not receive a good response from the target audience.
Nimrat Kaur (The Test Case, AltBalaji)
The powerhouse performer hit it out of the park with her stellar performance in The Test Case that revolved around the struggles of a woman who aspires to be the first female commando in the army.
Huma Qureshi (Leila, Netflix)
While Leila received mixed reviews from the target audience, the Badlapur heroine made an impact with her sincere act and proved her mettle. The show had a strong cast that included Rahul Khanna and Tamil actor Siddharth.(Credit: IMdb)
Aahana Kumra (Marzi, Voot Select)
Aahana complemented Rajeev Khandelwal quite beautifully in the layered Marzi, which touched upon issues like consent and slut-shaming.