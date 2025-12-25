Menu
40 rescued as fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai

Nobody was injured in the fire that started around 10 am at Sorrento Tower near Country Club on Veera Desai Road, officials said.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 08:30 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 08:30 IST
