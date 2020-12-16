5 things to know about Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’, the most tweeted about Telugu movie of 2020

The social media platform Twitter recently revealed that the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab was the most tweeted about Telugu movie of 2020 giving ‘Power Star’ fans a reason to rejoice. The biggie beat the likes of Pushpa and the SS Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) to bag the top honour. With PK mania at its peak, here is a look at five things you need to know about Vakeel Saab.

A remake of 'Pink': The Dil Raju-backed movie is a remake of the Bollywood film Pink, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Just like the original version, Vakeel Saab too revolves around the need to respect consent while highlighting that ‘no means no’.

Treat for the masses: The ‘Mega Brother’ Naga Babu had revealed a few months ago that the film will be a bit different from Pink as the makers need to do justice to Pawan Kalyan’s reel image. The buzz is that it will feature a few massy action sequences and powerful dialogues. The romantic track, likely to be featured in the flashback sequences, too might prove to be a highlight of the Sriram Venu-helmed film.

Impressive cast: Vakeel Saab features Nivetha Thomas and Anjali as the female protagonists and is expected to be a gamechanger for the young stars. The Jai Lava Kusa actor has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her gripping screen presence. She might scale new heights if the film lives up to expectations. Anjali, on the other hand, might add a new dimension to emotional sequences that might be a key part of the narrative.

High expectations: Pink was remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The H Vinoth-helmed biggie did well at the box office despite being tagged as an ‘urban film’. It remains to be seen whether Vakeel Saab proves to be the second successful remake of the Bollywood sleeper hit.

In theatres only: Vakeel Saab was expected to hit screens this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 crisis. A few websites reported that the film might release digitally as opposed to in theatres, ruffling a few feathers. The makers clarified that it would release in ‘theatres only’.