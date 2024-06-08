'Colors' review | A feel-good romance highlighting the colours of Bengaluru

What makes ‘Colors’ special is the nostalgia it evokes. It walks you through the streets of old Bengaluru. The maggas (looms) of Cubbonpete, the wholesale clothing stores on Avenue Road, the flower stalls in the heritage K R Market, and the many parks across the city are captured in all their charm by Sanjay L Channappa. Not many young Bengalureans have visited these vibrant places, and this is an invitation to discover them.