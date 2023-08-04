A promising thriller gone wrong

The bungalow is clearly overused, with about 80 per cent of the film being shot there. A mother and her son speaking two completely different dialects of Kannada is testimony to the film’s many loopholes. Komal is energetic but is unable to rise above his stereotype image. Lekha Chandra and Govinde Gowda impress occasionally. The slapstick comedy sometimes evokes laughter but poor taste brings it down. The film begins with a promising premise but fails for want of a gripping narrative.