A rollercoaster of emotions: Twitter reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Dil Bechara'

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 25 2020, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 12:48 ist
The unexpected and early demise of Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone unsettled.

While his fans demanded 'justice' for his death, they also waited with bated breath for 'Dil Bechara', Sushant's last film.

The film digitally released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

With a trending hashtag, the movie has received numerous comments on Twitter. Fans celebrated the movie in the memory of the 'Patna boy', quoting his dialogues in the film.

Fans praised the late actor's talent and acting skills.

'Dil Bechara' left Indian singer and songwriter, Armaan Malik, 'numb'.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, chef Vikas Khanna tweeted: 

Some called the movie 'a rollercoaster of emotions'.

Indian TV actress Rashmi Desai 'couldn't stop her tears'.

'Dil Bechara' is an adaptation of the popular novel The Fault In Our Stars and became the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb with 10 rating points within half an hour of its release. Currently, it stands at 9.8 rating with 26,624 user ratings.

