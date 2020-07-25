A rollercoaster of emotions: Twitter reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Dil Bechara'

The unexpected and early demise of Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone unsettled.

While his fans demanded 'justice' for his death, they also waited with bated breath for 'Dil Bechara', Sushant's last film.

The film digitally released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

With a trending hashtag, the movie has received numerous comments on Twitter. Fans celebrated the movie in the memory of the 'Patna boy', quoting his dialogues in the film.

Fans praised the late actor's talent and acting skills.

#DilBecharaReview

His acting was so pure I could feel his emotions while watching this movie . Indeed he was an outstanding actor ♥️ . We never gonna witness this amazing talent ever again 😔

Nobody can replace him ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/yOT9tvlS8R — Ria Pangtey (@PangteyRia) July 25, 2020

'Dil Bechara' left Indian singer and songwriter, Armaan Malik, 'numb'.

Just finished #DilBechara and it’s left me so numb. Hug your loved ones tell them you love them. Speak to them laugh with them cry with them. You just don’t know when you will get that time with them again. Make those moments count. — ADY (@ArmaanMalik22) July 24, 2020

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, chef Vikas Khanna tweeted:

Watched #DilBechara in intervals as it was hard to watch in one go.

I had met Sushant once during IIFA Awards, NY

He was so human and yet so much God-like.

He is left all of us alone somewhere.

So much left in pain-incomplete#RIP

Thank you @CastingChhabra team for this legacy pic.twitter.com/5uTjaCj2Hv — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 25, 2020

Some called the movie 'a rollercoaster of emotions'.

#DilBechara

When Manny Said, I wanted to attend My own funeral 😢💔

This made me cry. This movie is a rollercoaster of emotions. We will miss you SUSHANT forever.❤️ pic.twitter.com/RPB0t22Mj1 — Ayush Shivam (@AyushShivam9) July 25, 2020

Indian TV actress Rashmi Desai 'couldn't stop her tears'.

Felt so heavy while watching him.. his energetic soul and that that smile.. Couldn’t stop my tears.. so many memories.. felt sooo real while seeing him in the reel..

Beautiful message and on that note #Seri my friend.. #LoveYou 💝#DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/tn6vqzmq97 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) July 24, 2020

'Dil Bechara' is an adaptation of the popular novel The Fault In Our Stars and became the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb with 10 rating points within half an hour of its release. Currently, it stands at 9.8 rating with 26,624 user ratings.