<p>The<em> Alpha Male</em> song offers a twisted take on the perception of the modern-day alpha male, showcasing Vir Das humorously engrossed in cooking while doing belly dancing.</p><p>Dropping a fresh update, the makers of <em>Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos</em>, Aamir Khan Productions, dropped a brand-new song titled ‘Alpha Male’ from their recently released film <em>Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos</em>. The song is making waves online as it offers a fresh, unconventional take that audiences are actually connecting with.</p>.<p>By putting Vir Das front and center, <em>Alpha Male</em> takes the old-school idea of ‘manliness’ and turns it on its head. It’s a modern, layered, and totally relatable look at what being an 'alpha' really means in 2026—hinting that it’s more about character than chest-thumping.</p><p>Known for his sharp wit, Vir Das brings a distinctive charm to the song, effortlessly blending humour with insight. His performance stands out for its confidence without aggression, making the character both engaging and thought-provoking.</p><p>The song is sung by Shalom Benjamin. <em>Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos</em> has taken the fun to another level. With its high humour quotient, the film features several entertaining and quirky moments, promising a thoroughly entertaining film. As both director and actor, Vir Das brings a refreshing brand of quirky comedy that is sure to deliver plenty of laughs. Packed with energy, charm, and a youthful vibe, the trailer further heightens the excitement for the film’s release.</p><p>With its blend of humour, comedy, and engaging storytelling, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is striking a chord with audiences. The film’s box office numbers reflect its growing popularity, driven by consistently strong word of mouth.</p><p>Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, <em>Happy Patel</em> is directed by Vir Das and also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles. The film was released in theaters on 16th January, 2026.</p>