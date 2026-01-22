Menu
Meitei man visiting Kuki wife gunned down in front of camera in Manipur's Churachandpur

The victim had even adopted a Kuki name Mayanglambam and his wife took "permission" from Kuki armed groups for his visit.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 14:42 IST
The victim before being shot down.

The victim before being shot down. 

Credit: Special arrangement. 

Published 22 January 2026, 07:47 IST
India NewsmeiteiManipurKukisManipur News

