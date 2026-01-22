Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Essentially it's total access': Trump says Greenland deal still being negotiated after he backs off from tariff threat

Trump, ⁠in an interview ‌on Fox Business Network from Davos, also acknowledged the impact of his quest for Greenland on global markets and said he did not plan to pay to acquire it.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 14:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 14:47 IST
World newsDonald TrumpGreenland

Follow us on :

Follow Us