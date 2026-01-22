<p>President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said the details of a US agreement over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greenland">Greenland </a>were still being worked out on Thursday, speaking one day after he stepped back from a tariff threat and ruled out the use of force to seize the Danish territory.</p><p>Trump, in an interview on <em>Fox Business Network</em> from Davos, also acknowledged the impact of his quest for Greenland on global markets and said he did not plan to pay to acquire it.</p><p>"It's really being negotiated now, the details of it. But essentially it's total access. It's - there's no end, there's no time limit," Trump said from the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.</p><p>"I noticed the stock market went up very substantially after we announced it," he told FBN's "Mornings with Maria" program.</p>.UK will not sign Trump's 'Board of Peace' treaty today, foreign minister says.<p>Asked about the possibility of Europeans selling US stocks and bonds, he added: "If they do, they do. But if that would happen, there would be a big retaliation on our part, and we have all the cards."</p><p>Trump began floating the idea of acquiring Greenland after taking office last year but stepped up his rhetoric in recent weeks, threatening a 10% tariff on eight European countries over the weekend that shook investors.</p><p>He continued his push in a more than hour-long speech at Davos on Wednesday before meeting with the head of NATO and announcing plans for a new deal that has yet to be defined.</p><p>Asked on Thursday what he was willing to pay for the semi-autonomous territory, he added: "We're going to not have to pay anything other than the fact that we are building the Golden Dome."</p><p>Trump said any deal would allow "total access" to Greenland, including for the military: "We're getting everything we want at no cost". </p>