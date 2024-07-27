Aamir Khan & Reena Dutta to host intimate bash to celebrate Junaid’s 'Maharaj' debut

According to a source, "The celebration will include Junaid's friends and the cast and crew of his upcoming projects. Junaid has already begun filming a romantic comedy directed by Advait Chandan’s Pritam Pyaare, co-starring Khushi Kapoor which is expected to be completed soon."

The success party will be a very private affair attended by close family friends. A guest mentioned, "Junaid was determined to make his debut on his own terms, and Reena and Aamir supported his independent journey. Now, they want to share their joy with their close ones."

Maharaj is based on an 1862 libel case involving Mulji and a Vaishnavite religious leader, who briefly ran into legal trouble with the members of the sect filing a petition in the Gujarat High Court against the film.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, Maharaj features Junaid in the role of the real-life 19th-century social reformer Karsandas Mulji.