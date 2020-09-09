Actor Bhupendra Jadawat opens up on mixed response to ‘Class of 83’

The Shah Rukh Khan-backed Class of 83, which was released on Netflix some time ago, received mixed to negative reviews from fans and did not quite impress the target audience.

Actor Bhupendra Jadawat, who made in Bollywood debut with the Bobby Deol starrer, says that feedback is important as it shows that the audience associates with an artist. He also reveals that he plans to do more work in the future and ‘surprise’ the audience.

(Edited excerpts from an interview with DH)

How did you react to the mixed response to the Class of 83?

Every feedback is important as it shows that the audience associates with you and have certain expectations. That said and done, it is not always possible to satisfy everyone’s all types of expectations.

How was the experience of working on the movie?

The 80s was a fantastic period as the emergency had just ended. The film recreates the era and focuses on a historic step that was taken back then

How is Bobby Deol as a co-star?

Bobby Deol is a senior actor and you get to learn a lot without even knowing him too well. I had a nice time shooting with him and never made me feel like he was a big star.

How was the process of auditioning for the Class of 83?

I shifted to Mumbai in October 2017 to begin my career in films. Later, I got a casting call for a film when I was least expecting it. They asked me If I knew Marathi so I thought that it was for a Marathi movie. Sometime later, I learned that it was for Class of 83.

What encouraged you to become an actor?

It was always pretty clear that I wanted to study literature and did plays in Jaipur. Jab mein stage pe gaya, I had experienced something unique and it changed me. I took up theatre and did more plays and eventually joined the National School of Drama.

What are your long-term professional goals?

Cinema is not just about entertainment anymore. There is a paradigm shift happening in the industry and I want to be a part of the change. Moreover, I also hope to do new work and surprise the audience.

Have you taken up any new projects?

I am in talks for a film and if materialises, it will be quite different from what I did in Class of 83. I am going through scripts and will finalise something soon.