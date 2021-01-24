Actor Varun Dhawan ties the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend fashion designer Natasha Dalal at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House.

In an Instagram post, the actor posted a pic of the couple, with the caption, "Life long love just became official," followed by a heart emoji.

A source close to the couple had earlier told PTI that Dhawan and Dalal will get married as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends.

The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to Covid-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

(WIth PTI inputs)