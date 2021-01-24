Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan ties the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal

The wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to Covid-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 24 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 23:42 ist
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend fashion designer Natasha Dalal at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House. Credit: Instagram/varundvn

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend fashion designer Natasha Dalal at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House.

In an Instagram post, the actor posted a pic of the couple, with the caption, "Life long love just became official," followed by a heart emoji.

 

A source close to the couple had earlier told PTI that Dhawan and Dalal will get married as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends.

The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to Covid-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

(WIth PTI inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Varun Dhawan
bollywood

What's Brewing

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

 