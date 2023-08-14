After Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan watches Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' along with family

'Superstar' Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, which marks the return of ‘Thalaivar’ to the silver screen after two years, opened to good reviews and has set the cash registers ringing at the box office not just in Tamil Nadu but across the globe.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer has managed to earn positive feedback from critics as well as audiences. Till Monday morning, the movie has collected Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide.

Amid the undying craze, Sunday saw Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visiting a multiplex to watch the Rajinikanth movie along with his family.