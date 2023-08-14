Home
entertainment

After Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan watches Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' along with family

Visuals of Kerala CM arriving at the multiplex to watch the movie has gone viral on social media with netizens hailing Superstar Rajini’s craze which refuse to fade away.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 08:53 IST

'Superstar' Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, which marks the return of ‘Thalaivar’ to the silver screen after two years, opened to good reviews and has set the cash registers ringing at the box office not just in Tamil Nadu but across the globe.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer has managed to earn positive feedback from critics as well as audiences. Till Monday morning, the movie has collected Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide.

Amid the undying craze, Sunday saw Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visiting a multiplex to watch the Rajinikanth movie along with his family.

Visuals of Kerala CM arriving at the multiplex to watch the movie have gone viral on social media with netizens hailing 'Superstar' Rajini’s craze which refused to fade away.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also watched the movie and praised Nelson and Rajinikanth for their action-drama.

About the film Jailer

The Kollywood film Jailer is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie boasts of an impressive cast like Kerala megastar Mohanlal, 'Century Star' Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff along with Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

(Published 14 August 2023, 08:53 IST)
