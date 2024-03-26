All well with the Bachchans? Aishwarya shuns in-laws, celebrates Holi with friends

Beauty queen and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a fun-filled Holi with her favourite people. Social media is filled with several photos and videos of Aishwarya celebrating the festival of colours. Her fans are going over the visuals where she is seen having a gala time with her friends and family.
However, what has left the netizens curious is the absence of her in-laws Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and others from Abhishek Bachchan’s family.
This comes amid the rumours of “all is not well” between Aishwarya and Abhishek’s family, and her absence from Bachchan’s intimate Holi celebration at Jalsa has added more fuel to the rumours.
Aishwarya’s decision to spend Holi with friends instead of her in-laws highlights that all is “NOT” well within the family. Breaking away from the norm, her decision to skip festivals with in-laws has ignited debates about the dynamics of relationships.
When it comes to famous Bollywood families, the first one to strike your mind is the Bachchan family and their Holi parties, which are prominent in Showbiz. However, in recent times Bachchans have not hosted Holi parties and have made it a cozy family affair with close family members in attendance.
This year also Bachchans celebrated the festival of colours and it seems Aishwarya gave the celebrations a miss as the images posted by Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda only had Amitabh, Jaya and Abhishek.
(Published 26 March 2024, 06:27 IST)