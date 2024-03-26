All well with the Bachchans? Aishwarya shuns in-laws, celebrates Holi with friends

Beauty queen and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a fun-filled Holi with her favourite people. Social media is filled with several photos and videos of Aishwarya celebrating the festival of colours. Her fans are going over the visuals where she is seen having a gala time with her friends and family.

However, what has left the netizens curious is the absence of her in-laws Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and others from Abhishek Bachchan’s family.

This comes amid the rumours of “all is not well” between Aishwarya and Abhishek’s family, and her absence from Bachchan’s intimate Holi celebration at Jalsa has added more fuel to the rumours.