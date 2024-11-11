Home
Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer to release on November 17 in Patna

The makers, Mythri Movie Makers, took to social media to announce the launch of the trailer along with a poster showcasing Allu Arjun holding a gun with a fiery look.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 14:03 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 14:03 IST
