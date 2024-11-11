Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ trailer to release on November 17 in Patna

<p>With <em>Pushpa 2: The Rule</em> nearing its release date, excitement for what many anticipate to be the movie of the year has reached new heights. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have announced that the trailer will be released at a grand event in Patna, Bihar.</p><p>The makers, Mythri Movie Makers, took to social media to make the announcement. They also released a poster showcasing Allu Arjun holding a gun with a fiery look, and wrote:</p><p>#Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer 🌋🌋🌋🌋🌋</p><p>17th Nov, 6:03 PM 🔥🔥</p><p>#Pushpa2TheRule (sic)</p>.<p>Made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar have brought this ambitious project to life, with aggressive and grand promotional strategies already in full swing.</p>.Sreeleela to groove with Allu Arjun in highly anticipated 'Pushpa 2' song.<p>The promotions for the movie will kick off in a grand manner with the trailer launch in Patna on November 17, after which the makers have planned major promotional events in key cities like Patna, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.</p><p>Directed by Sukumar, the movie stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in crucial roles. Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj also have key roles in the movie, which will hit theatres on December 5 this year.</p>