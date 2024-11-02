Home
'Amaran' movie review: A soul-stirring military drama

Sivakarthikeyan brings the seriousness and honour needed for his role. Sai Pallavi delivers an exceptional performance, capturing Indhu's emotional journey.
Jagadish Angadi
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 23:39 IST

Amaran
2024169 minutes
4/5
Director:Rajkumar Periasamy
Cast:Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, Bhuvan AroraAmaranAmaran Lallu Shreekumar
Published 01 November 2024, 23:39 IST
