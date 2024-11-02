'Amaran' movie review: A soul-stirring military drama

<p>Inspired by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book 'India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes', <em>Amaran </em>tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan of 44th Rashtriya Rifle Regiment, Indian Army. He was martyred on April 25, 2014, in Shopian, Kashmir.</p>.<p>The film begins with Indhu Rebecca Varghese (Sai Pallavi) traveling to New Delhi to accept the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, which was posthumously conferred upon her husband, Major Mukund Varadarajan.</p>.<p>As Indhu reminisces, Mukund's story unfolds. They meet in college and fall in love. Mukund joins the Indian Army, while Indhu's father disapproves due to uncertainties. Mukund leads a successful operation against Jaish-e-Mohammed's south Kashmir commander Altaf Baba. He eliminates Baba and his associate, Abbas. Soon, Mukund is promoted to Major. Tragically, Mukund loses his life at 31, during an encounter, after rescuing hostages and eliminating Baba's successor Asif Wani.</p>.<p>Rajkumar Periasamy skillfully intertwines multiple themes — middle-class struggles, financial constraints, timeless love, army uncertainties, radicalisation in Kashmir and terrorism's ugly face. His nuanced approach creates a compelling narrative doing justice to the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan and Indhu's unwavering spirit.</p>.<p>Sivakarthikeyan brings the seriousness and honour needed for his role. Sai Pallavi delivers an exceptional performance, capturing Indhu's emotional journey.</p>.<p>C H Sai's cinematography and G V Prakash's music enhance emotional impact, creating an immersive experience.</p>.<p>Sharp editing, gripping pace, engaging narrative and impressive production design make this soul-stirring military drama a perfect family watch.</p>