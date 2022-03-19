'Ambulance' movie review: Jake Gyllenhaal headlines passable action-thriller

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen and Elza Gonzalez

Director: Micheal Bay

Platform: Theatres

Rating: 2.5/5

The Fast saga, headlined by Vin Diesel, enjoys a strong fan following in India as it features top-notch production values and pulsating action sequences. It, however, isn't something that caters to those fond of thought-provoking and layered narratives. The same applies to this week's big Hollywood release Ambulance as it is quite well-packaged but appeals only to a 'Gen Y' audience.

The action-thriller revolves around a war veteran, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who needs a considerable amount of money for his wife's surgery. This prompts him to ask his adoptive brother ( Jake Gyllenhal) for help, which eventually puts both of them in a murky situation. Ambulance uses the tried-and-tested ' hunted vs the hunters' formula to take the narrative forward. The story has pretty much everything right from tense confrontations to racy shootout sequences-- that one expects from a film belonging to this genre. The promising premise, however, does to reach its potential as the writing is not as effective as it could have been

Ambulance begins with a well-executed sequence that gives one a look at the challenges faced by the war hero as he tries to save his wife's life. The scene has a sense of urgency, which makes it easier for the viewer to relate to his predicament. The same, however, cannot be said about what follows as the film does not really delve into the inherently complex relationship between the main characters. As a result, Ambulance does not really have a strong emotional core. It tries to make up for this with the action sequences. A couple of chase scenes in the first half gave been executed well and take the story forward.

A fight scene, set in an ambulance, makes an impact due to its organic intensity. It feels realistic rather than over the top, something that is quite remarkable given the film's scale and genre. A scene involving a complex medical procedure hits hard as it is a bit gory. Needless to say, this isn't meant for the faint-hearted.

On the flip side, Ambulance feels one-dimensional as there is no scope for romance and comedy. Moreover, the characters' backstories aren't explored properly. The dialogues too don't have recall value. This makes it less appealing than the Fast saga or a Rambo.

Coming to the performances, Jake brings his A-game to the table. His remarkable intensity levels in key sequences are hard to miss. Yahya underplays things quite beautifully, proving to be a foil to his reel brother. Elza Gonzalez is sincere in a character that might have become the film's scene-stealer had the writing been up to the mark.

The editing is decent as none of the scenes drag while the serviceable background score adds a sense of tension to several key chase scenes.



