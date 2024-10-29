Amitabh Bachchan honours Telugu film star Chiranjeevi with ANR award

<p>Hyderabad: Veteran bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday presented the ANR National Award 2024, instituted in the name of legendary Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, to megastar Chiranjeevi here.</p>.<p>Nageswara Rao's son and actor Nagarjuna, his family members and several other Telugu film personalities were present on the occasion.</p>.<p>Bachchan said he was deeply honoured for having been chosen to honour Chiranjeevi.</p>.<p>He thanked Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and director of 'Kalki' fame Nag Ashwin for making him a part of their films.</p>.Nithya Menen on National Award-winning role: 'Felt like new territory, was pushed out of my comfort zone'.<p>"I can now proudly say that I am a member of the Telugu film industry. I am proud to be a member of the Telugu film industry," he said.</p>.<p>Bachchan has acted in Chiranjeevi's historical Telugu film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' in 2019, while Nagarjuna and Bachchan acted together in 1992 Hindi movie titled 'Khuda Gawah'.</p>.<p>Referring to the Telugu saying, which means 'You must win at home before winning elsewhere', Chiranjeevi said he felt that he has won at home after winning the ANR award.</p>.<p>Chiranjeevi sought the blessings of Bachchan by touching his feet after receiving the award while the latter touched the feet of Chiranjeevi's mother. </p>