Amitabh Bachchan's iconic movies part of France's Festival des 3 Continents

The 45th edition of France's Festival des 3 Continents has set a film retrospective on Indian screen icon Amitabh Bachchan, the organisers said on Monday.

The film gala will run in Nantes from November 24 to December 3.

The segment, titled 'Amitabh Bachchan, Big B Forever', will showcase nine films from the 1970s and 1980s starring the legendary actor: 'Trishul', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Sholay', "Don", 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Deewaar', 'Kaala Patthar', and 'Abhimaan'.

The retrospective is being conducted in partnership with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) and with the support of the French Embassy in India.

Bachchan said he is pleased to hear that FHF is co-presenting a selection of nine of his early films at the Festival des 3 Continents, "one of the oldest and most reputed film festivals".

"Many of these films gave me an opportunity to play a diverse range of characters and work with some of the most significant filmmakers of the time including Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Manmohan Desai, Yash Chopra and Ramesh Sippy.

"I hope that the festival audience will enjoy the selection of films that continue to give so much joy to viewers even half a century since they were made. Even though I will not be there in person, I am delighted that my daughter Shweta will be in Nantes to represent me at the festival," the 81-year-old star said in a statement.