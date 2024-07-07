Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony: Divas who made heads turn

Alia Bhatt made heads turn at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet in a black lehenga.
Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a gorgeous Peacock feather-embellished lehenga.
Rakul Preet Singh looked ravishing in a stunning silver lehenga choli set.
Ananya Panday stole the show in a golden saree.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Former Miss World Manushi Chillar graced the occasion in a silver lehenga.
Actress Mouni Roy sported a smoky quartz chiffon saree embellished with a motley of faceted sequins and beads.
Disha Patani looked glamourous in a golden and white attire.
Sanya Malhotra wore a gold paillettes embellished saree from Manish Malhotra for Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony.
Sara Ali Khan made heads turn in a gold sequin lehenga.
Radhikka Madan looked radiant in a black and white lehenga set.
Pooja Hegde stunned everyone in a vibrant Agni saree set by designer Mrunalini Rao.
Athiya Shetty made a stunning appearance in a grey-coloured saree.
Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning in a pink designer saree.
Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in a champagne saree at the Ambani sangeet.
Nimrit Kaur sizzled in a shimmery blue saree.
Published 07 July 2024, 07:22 IST