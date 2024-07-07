Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony: Divas who made heads turn

From Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani, here we take a look at the Bollywood divas who shone the brightest at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 07:22 IST

Alia Bhatt made heads turn at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet in a black lehenga.

Credit: Reuters

Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a gorgeous Peacock feather-embellished lehenga.

Credit: PTI

Rakul Preet Singh looked ravishing in a stunning silver lehenga choli set.

Credit: PTI

Ananya Panday stole the show in a golden saree.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar graced the occasion in a silver lehenga.

Credit: PTI

Actress Mouni Roy sported a smoky quartz chiffon saree embellished with a motley of faceted sequins and beads.

Credit: PTI

Disha Patani looked glamourous in a golden and white attire.

Credit: PTI

Sanya Malhotra wore a gold paillettes embellished saree from Manish Malhotra for Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony.

Credit: PTI

Sara Ali Khan made heads turn in a gold sequin lehenga.

Credit: PTI

Radhikka Madan looked radiant in a black and white lehenga set.

Credit: PTI

Pooja Hegde stunned everyone in a vibrant Agni saree set by designer Mrunalini Rao.

Credit: PTI

Athiya Shetty made a stunning appearance in a grey-coloured saree.

Credit: PTI

Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning in a pink designer saree.

Credit: PTI

Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in a champagne saree at the Ambani sangeet.

Credit: PTI

Nimrit Kaur sizzled in a shimmery blue saree.

Credit: PTI

Published 07 July 2024, 07:22 IST
