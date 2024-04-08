'Andar baith jaa': Irked Ranbir Kapoor tells paparazzi mobbing his Bentley

Barfi star Ranbir Kapoor was mobbed by photographers in Mumbai when he stepped out of his apartment along with actor-wife Alia Bhatt. What grabbed the attention of paparazzi was Ranbir heading to his lavish Rs 8 crore Bentley that the actor is said to have purchased recently.
According to a report in News18, Ranbir had just stepped out from his residence in Vastu building of Mumbai, and boarded his Bentley when photographers started chasing his car. The paparazzi sought Ranbir's attention as they chased his car to click a picture. Videos online show that the actor was agitated over the behaviour of the photographers.
Dressed in a black shirt, accompanied with wife Alia, Ranbir was spotted driving his new Bentley. The actor's car was surrounded by photographers, reacting to which Ranbir could be heard saying "Aaja andar baith ja (Come and sit inside)" to the paps.
Ranbir and Alia are said to be moving into their new house soon, a bungalow that has been under construction for quite some time now. The actor's new bungalow is reportedly worth crores.
Ranbir joined the league of Bollywood stars who own such expensive, ravishing cars. Last year, the Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor made headlines after she bought a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth Rs 4 crore for her father and veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor.
On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Actor Akruti Singh, who is also said to be a part of the cast, recently shared an update about the Ramayana set up in her Instagram stories. According to her story, Ramayana's screenplay will be on Ayodhya— for which a grand setup is being built in Mumbai. Ranbir will play the role of Lord Ram.
The Sanju star will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which is scheduled for release by Christmas 2025. Bhansali made the announcement in January 2024. Ranbir is working alongside wife Alia, and Masaan star Vicky Kaushal.
(Published 08 April 2024, 07:13 IST)