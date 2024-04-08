'Andar baith jaa': Irked Ranbir Kapoor tells paparazzi mobbing his Bentley

Ranbir and Alia are said to be moving into their new house soon, a bungalow that has been under construction for quite some time now. The actor's new bungalow is reportedly worth crores.

Ranbir joined the league of Bollywood stars who own such expensive, ravishing cars. Last year, the Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor made headlines after she bought a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth Rs 4 crore for her father and veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Actor Akruti Singh, who is also said to be a part of the cast, recently shared an update about the Ramayana set up in her Instagram stories. According to her story, Ramayana's screenplay will be on Ayodhya— for which a grand setup is being built in Mumbai. Ranbir will play the role of Lord Ram.

The Sanju star will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War which is scheduled for release by Christmas 2025. Bhansali made the announcement in January 2024. Ranbir is working alongside wife Alia, and Masaan star Vicky Kaushal.