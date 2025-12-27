<p>New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a video on social media as he praised Aditya Dhar's latest directorial, "Dhurandhar", and called it an important film.</p>.<p>Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, the film released in theatres on December 5 and has already crossed the mark of Rs 1000 crore with its worldwide box office collection.</p>.Kapil Sharma-starrer 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' to re-release in theatres.<p>Produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, it revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.</p>.<p>Kher uploaded a video on his Instagram handle on Friday. "Heartfelt to express the happiness of 'Dhurandhar's' success in a speechless way! So made this video! Although I have nothing to do with this film directly! But why 'Dhurandhar' is a very important film and passion. How this film has inspired me to do a good job! Many many congratulations and best wishes to Aditya Dhar and your entire team," read the caption.</p>.<p>Praising the film for its success, the actor said he feels proud of the film despite not being in it.</p>.<p>"I don’t have a role in this film. I am not connected to anything. But I don’t know why, with the success of this film, my heart is very peaceful. And I have felt peace and pride. I have felt pride. His great success," he is heard saying in the video.</p>.<p>"I am so generously proud and happy about the success of the film, and about the film shutting so many people’s thought processes. Try a lot. And people are calling me from abroad. I have nothing to do with them — that you have seen 'Dhurandhar', you have done a great job," he added.</p>.<p>The makers have also announced the second part of the film, which is set to release in theatres on March 19. </p>