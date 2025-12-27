Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

SIR hearings begin in Bengal, 32 lakh 'unmapped' voters to be covered

Voters can submit any of 12 recognised documents, including Aadhaar, as proof of identity and address, an Election Commission official said.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 08:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 08:41 IST
India NewsWest Bengalspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us