Anuparna Roy wins Best Director award at Venice Film Festival for 'Songs of Forgotten Trees'

Presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the film premiered in the festival’s prestigious Orizzonti Competition section, an international competition for films that highlight new trends.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 06:40 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 06:40 IST
Entertainment News

