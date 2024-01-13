Anurag Kashyap appreciates Sandeep Vanga for 'Animal', says 'don't care what people think'

The Instagram post received a flurry of comments from his fans.

"Dissappointed Anurag", commented a user.

Another user commented, " this is why it is #all men. they are all facilitators, their solidarity is bigger than any morality."

Animal has become one of the highest grossing mobvies of 2023, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1. The movie has earned over Rs 900 crore worldwide.

Among the many critics of the film was veteran screenwriter/lyricist Javed Akhtar. Days after Akhtar took a swipe at Animal, the team behind the film clapped back at the veteran lyricist-writer asking to "let love be free from the politics of gender".

Akhtar, who along with former writing partner Salim Khan, is known for penning films such as Zanjeer, Deewar, and Mr India, recently said the commercial success of films with problematic scenes was a "dangerous" trend.

While he didn't mention the name of Animal, the screenwriter cited the example of the film's controversial bootlicking scene featuring Ranbir and Triptii Dimri, who play Ranvijay and Zoya.

With PTI inputs