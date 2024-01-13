Anurag Kashyap appreciates Sandeep Vanga for 'Animal', says 'don't care what people think'

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has received mixed reactions from the audience, with many cricticising the movie, including screenwriter Javed Akhtar. But on the other hand, renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has appreciated Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the film.
Kashyap shared a picture of him and Vanga on Instagram, and said in the caption that Vanga is "the most misunderstood, judged and reviled Filmmaker at the moment."
According to Kashyap's post, he cosiders Vanga to be the most honest and vulnerable person.
"I really don’t give a f””” what anyone thinks of him or his film. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered everything I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice," he wrote in the caption.
"Thank you for being patient and being yourself. 40’days since i first saw ANIMAL and 22 days since I saw it the second time. The biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time and a film whose impact (good or bad) which can’t be denied. And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin. Great evening spent with him," the caption read.
The Instagram post received a flurry of comments from his fans.
"Dissappointed Anurag", commented a user.
Another user commented, " this is why it is #all men. they are all facilitators, their solidarity is bigger than any morality."
Animal has become one of the highest grossing mobvies of 2023, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1. The movie has earned over Rs 900 crore worldwide.
Among the many critics of the film was veteran screenwriter/lyricist Javed Akhtar. Days after Akhtar took a swipe at Animal, the team behind the film clapped back at the veteran lyricist-writer asking to "let love be free from the politics of gender".
Akhtar, who along with former writing partner Salim Khan, is known for penning films such as Zanjeer, Deewar, and Mr India, recently said the commercial success of films with problematic scenes was a "dangerous" trend.
While he didn't mention the name of Animal, the screenwriter cited the example of the film's controversial bootlicking scene featuring Ranbir and Triptii Dimri, who play Ranvijay and Zoya.
