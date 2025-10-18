<p>It begins with the disappearance of a girl in a sleepy town in Uttar Pradesh. Enter cop Vishwas Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi), freshly transferred and emotionally scrambled. Between chasing leads and checking his temper, the officer has his hands full.</p><p>The case quickly spirals, as more names are added to the list with each passing day. Finally, you have 19 missing girls, bound by one unknown connection and a common thread — a prostitution racket.</p><p>The no-frills build-up holds promise, as the crime thriller prowls shady alleys and traces hundreds of call records. But once it hits the courtroom, all the momentum unravels in a haze of bland legal proceedings.</p><p>Warsi’s Bhagwat gasps for breath inside the cop’s straitjacket, while his ‘raakshas’ (Jitendra Kumar) roams free with gleeful abandon, stealing scenes.</p><p>Bhagwat promises a girl’s father he will find her in 15 days. But his adversary, a ‘professor’ with an elephant’s memory and a knack for manipulation, keeps slipping through the cracks. If only the script gave his criminal genius a touch more finesse.</p><p>The rusty charm of Robertsganj helps this dark tale, inspired by true events. The film taps into the allure of small-town India to spin a story of love and cruel intentions, but the narrative loses urgency and forgets to keep the viewer hooked.</p>