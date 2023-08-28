Home
Homeentertainment

Armaan Malik gets engaged to Aashna Shroff

The engagement reportedly took place in an intimate and private setting in Germany and was a culmination of their deep bond and shared journey.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 09:23 IST

Everyone's favourite music composer and 'Butta Bomma' singer Armaan Malik has officially announced his engagement with Aashna Shroff. The news sent a wave of excitement and well-wishes poured in from the music and entertainment industry and among fans worldwide.

Armaan took to social media to announce his engagement and shared pictures with fashion blogger and social media influencer Aashna Shroff on Instagram.

Known for his amazing music and singing, Armaan has captivated audiences for years with his performances in film industry. Beyond his professional accomplishments.

The engagement reportedly took place in an intimate and private setting in Germany.

Armaan and Aashna never spoke about their relationship but have reportedly been dating since 2019.

(Published 28 August 2023, 09:23 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentBollywood musicArmaan MalikAashna Shroff

