DH Radio | The Lead: Janaki Lenin on her book 'Every Creature Has a Story'

Ahmed Shariff: Hi this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. You must have read her articles that are filled with information about the wonderful creatures, some must have inspired or surprised you.

Yes, I am talking about Janaki Lenin, who joins us today to talk about her book "Every creature has a story". Listen in.

Ahmed: Hi, ma'am. Welcome to DH Radio.

Janaki Lenin: Hi. Thank you very much for having me.

Ahmed: It's great to have you here. My first question to you is: What drove you to write this book?

Janaki: When I was working on my previous book, which was called: "My husband and other animals part 2", I dove into research answer questions like why does one gender leave the family in which it was born in. Like in our societies, women get married and move to live with their husband's family. I was looking at other primate societies to see what they did and I found that the whole research process very fascinating.

The more questions I asked, I found the answer but that was just spun off more questions. I really wanted to create an opportunity for myself to spend time, looking at research and what was coming out of the animal world...

