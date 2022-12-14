Aryan Khan joins hands with AB In-Bev to launch vodka brand in India

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan launched his premium lifestyle collective and a luxury vodka brand, for which he has tied up with lrewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev).

Aryan is launching D’YAVOL, a luxury lifestyle collective under the newly-launched company Slab Ventures along with his two business partners, Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva. D’YAVOL will curate products across fashion and beverages. He took to Instagram to announce its launch.

Aryan Khan's company will launch the vodka brand first and then look to expanding their business to include other spirits. “We thought there was a kind of a void in the current space. And when there’s a void, there’s an opportunity, and I think businesses are all about opportunity," a report in Mint quoted Khan as saying.

The report added that Khan's company will target the more well-off consumers and soon branch out into other luxury items such as apparel and accesories.

Khan, 25, in an interview with Vogue, also revealed how his parents encouraged him when he shared the news of the new venture that will launch in 2023. Terming both his parents' reaction as 'extremely encouraging', the 25-year-old said the family believes in "following what you’re passionate about."

The eldest child of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan had last week announced finishing off writing a series for which he will be making a debut as director and showrunner under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, his father's production company. The star kid reportedly has no interest in acting and has more of an inclination towards being behind the lens and writing.