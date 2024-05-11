Assam’s Hindi feature film Kooki to be screened at Cannes Film Festival on May 21

Guwahati: Ahead of its official release on June 28, 'Kooki,' a Hindi feature film made in Assam, will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 on May 21.

'Kooki,' envisioned by Junmoni Devi Khound, portrays the story of a non-Assamese girl and her life struggles, love story, and numerous obstacles, all of which showcase various elements of Assamese culture. The movie features many established Bollywood actors and Assamese artists who work in the Bollywood industry.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to screen my debut feature film, KOOKI, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. This platform not only celebrates cinematic art but also amplifies the voices that dare to speak on vital global issues. KOOKI addresses a topic that urgently demands international attention and dialogue, making its presentation at Cannes particularly significant. I believe that the subject matter of our film deserves a global audience, as it calls for awareness and impactful legal amendments. This opportunity is a dream come true for any filmmaker, and I am immensely thankful for the chance to bring our story to such a renowned stage,” said Khound, who also produced the film.

The cast includes Ritisha Khound, Rajesh Tailang, Dipannita Sarma, Ritu Shivpuri, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Bodhisatwa Sarma, Kamal Lochan, Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Preeti Kangkana, Ranjib Lal Borah, and many others.

Bollywood singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Divya Kumar, Mohammad Faiz, and Krittika Sharma from Assam have contributed their voices to three songs in the movie.