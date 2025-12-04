<p>New Delhi: Union Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> on Thursday lashed out at TMC MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saugata-roy">Saugata Roy</a> for objecting to her speaking in Hindi on a bill, pointing out that the translation technology allows members to listen to speeches in any language.</p><p>Roy, while speaking about the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill in the Lok Sabha, said he struggled to follow the minister's earlier speech in Hindi on it.</p><p>"Nirmala ji also spoke in Hindi. I could not follow what she said because we are Bengalis; we don’t follow so much of Hindi," he said.</p>.Parliament Winter Session 2025 highlights| Both houses adjourned for the day.<p>Chair Jagdambika Pal immediately pointed out that the House proceedings were accessible in multiple languages. "It is already on the Parliament app; you can go through it," he told Roy.</p><p>The TMC MP replied, "We are Bengalis, and we will remain Bengalis," prompting Pal to caution him.</p><p>"You are Bengali, but you cannot speak of Hindi in this manner," Pal said.</p><p>Intervening in the debate, Sitharaman strongly objected to Roy's comment. "I may speak in Hindi, I may speak in Tamil, I may speak in Telugu, I may speak in English. How does it matter to the honourable member?" she questioned.</p><p>Pointing to the translation system available in the House, she added, "Because of the arrangements made by the Speaker, he can get a translation in any language that he desires. And what is this... I spoke in Hindi, so (he) can't understand?”</p><p>The minister suggested that Roy was attempting to distract from the Bill itself.</p><p>"He has not read the Bill thoroughly, and because he wants to divert from the topic, he is bringing all these things. I take objection, and it should be on record," she said.</p><p>Sitharaman, while moving the Bill in the Lok Sabha, said its purpose is to create a "dedicated and predictable resource stream" for two domains of national importance -- health and national security.</p>