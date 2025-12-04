Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Nirmala Sitharaman rebukes TMC MP for objecting to her Hindi speech during cess bill debate in Lok Sabha

Saugata Roy, while speaking about the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill in the Lok Sabha, said he struggled to follow the minister's earlier speech in Hindi on it.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 14:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 14:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNirmala SitharamanParliamentSaugata Roy

Follow us on :

Follow Us