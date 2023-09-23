Average film with an important message

After all, the man is totally zen. Pandit Ved Vyas Tripathi aka Bhajan Kumar aka Billu is not a religious bigot — a virtue in these times when hate hangs heavy in the air. ‘The Great Indian Family’ is not great but it delivers the Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai message in under two hours — quite an achievement in a season of loud jingoism where the hero roars to the crowd like an Alpine bear.