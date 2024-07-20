Back with 'Barzakh', Fawad Khan apologises for making Indian fans wait so long

The actor's popularity in the subcontinent has been growing since viewers discovered him in Dastaan (2010), Humsafar (2011) and Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012).

Then followed Hindi films Khubsoorat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The promising Bollywood career could not take off at the time because of fraught India-Pakistan relations.

However, Fawad, amongst Pakistan's most recognised actors, did international projects and several Pakistani shows and films.