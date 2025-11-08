<p>The bad girl, obviously, is bad at everything her family and society expect her to be good at. She fails exams, mocks social norms, and sneers at the thpught of respecting elders (what even is that?). In puberty, she lusts after schoolboys. Veiny arms are her thing. </p>.<p>By her 20s, she is a walking scandal, unapologetic about her cloudburst of desire as she explores her sexuality.</p>.<p>Anjali Sivaraman’s Ramya is a delight as Miss Misfit, refusing even the faintest nod to conformity. She may be a cautionary tale, but she is defiantly herself.</p>.<p>A restless Ramya rides a roller‑coaster of emotions, unsure of what she wants, yet ever ready for trial and error. In school, she is her teacher‑mother’s (Shanthipriya) constant headache, caught in a “questionable” moment with her boyfriend (Hridhu Haroon) during an excursion. At home, she is her grandmother’s perennial problem child, prancing through the kitchen even while menstruating.</p>.<p>Her school boyfriend is shipped off to Singapore. In college, she sets her sights on the reddest flag of them all — a skunk of a bad boy, because trouble is her type. “Where do our nicknames go when we break up?” wonders the relationship‑hopper as she stumbles into her 30s.</p>.<p>‘Bad Girl’ doesn’t pretend to fix the chaos its protagonist creates. It’s a clear‑eyed portrait of a free‑spirited woman who smashes patriarchy with her anarchy. Even as she wonders whether she is the odd one out, she finds joy with her cats in the quiet corner of her home.</p>.<p>Her friends whisper pearls of wisdom: “It’s impossible for one guy to heal the hurt left by another.” Amen. And the anarchy continues. She is a bad girl.</p>