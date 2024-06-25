'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' producer says office not sold, building to undergo redevelopment

Addressing the reports, Vashu Bhagnani in a media statement said, "The building (office space) that people are talking about hasn’t been sold to anyone, it belongs to me even now. We are only redeveloping it into a tower that will house luxury homes. This was planned 1.5 years ago. I was waiting for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to release after which we wanted to start the redevelopment."

The producer, who has begun production on a big-scale animation series, also dismissed reports of laying off his staff.