Bengaluru rave party: Was Srikanth Meka arrested? Telugu actor debunks rumours

Bengaluru: In a raid by Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, a rave party was busted in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Sunday. After a tip-off, the raid was carried out at a farmhouse near Electronic City where police seized a variety of drugs.
Drugs found at the venue included 17 MDMA pills and cocaine, said police officials.
Reportedly, the party was organised by Vasu from Hyderabad and over 100 attendees from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru, including DJs, models, and actors, were present. The party was organized at a plush farmhouse which is owned by Gopal Reddy of Concorde.
But what shocked many was the news of the supposed arrest of celebrated Telugu actor Srikanth from the rave party — news which the actor himself personally debunked later.
The party was estimated to cost Rs 50 lakh a day, sources said. A case has been filed at the Electronic City Police Station.
The news of his arrest spread like a wildfire and sent shockwaves in the Telugu cinema industry. Reacting to the news, actor Srikanth himself came in front of the media to dismiss the arrest rumours.
Srikanth issued a clarification over his involvement in the Bengaluru rave party, saying “I am standing in front of my house and people can check it. I was shocked to see my name pop up in the rave party that was busted by the cops in Bengaluru. At first and my family members laughed at it but with the news circulating widely with many thumbnails coming out in YouTube, (so) I decided to issue a clarification"
"While many of his media friends, called him personally and decided to confirm with him before publishing any news, few channels started publishing it without verifying the facts. I feel it is not their fault as for the first time when I saw the visual of the person, he resembled me though he had a beard. I am once again clarifying that don't have the habit of going to rave parties and I do not know what it means also. Sometimes I go to birthday parties but will come within an hour after making my presence felt,” added Srikanth.
“I request media to confirm and fact check any news before publishing as earlier also they spread rumors that I am getting divorced," concluded Srikanth. He further thanked all his media friends for confirming the news and clarifying the same from him before publishing it.