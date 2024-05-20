Bengaluru rave party: Was Srikanth Meka arrested? Telugu actor debunks rumours

Bengaluru: In a raid by Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, a rave party was busted in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Sunday. After a tip-off, the raid was carried out at a farmhouse near Electronic City where police seized a variety of drugs.

Drugs found at the venue included 17 MDMA pills and cocaine, said police officials.

Reportedly, the party was organised by Vasu from Hyderabad and over 100 attendees from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru, including DJs, models, and actors, were present. The party was organized at a plush farmhouse which is owned by Gopal Reddy of Concorde.

But what shocked many was the news of the supposed arrest of celebrated Telugu actor Srikanth from the rave party — news which the actor himself personally debunked later.

The party was estimated to cost Rs 50 lakh a day, sources said. A case has been filed at the Electronic City Police Station.

The news of his arrest spread like a wildfire and sent shockwaves in the Telugu cinema industry. Reacting to the news, actor Srikanth himself came in front of the media to dismiss the arrest rumours.