'Bhairathi Ranagal' movie review: Shivarajkumar shines in a middling prequel

<p>Narthan's neo-noir action thriller <em>Bhairathi Ranagal</em> is a prequel to the 2017 blockbuster <em>Mufti</em>. Due to the overwhelming response Ranagal received, Narthan has crafted a backstory, delving into the events that shaped the character.</p><p>The film begins with a stark portrayal of Ronapur, which faces a crippling water crisis. Despite numerous pleas from Ranagal’s father to the authorities, the bureaucrats remain apathetic. Driven by frustration, a young Ranagal plants a bomb in a government office leading to 21 years of imprisonment.</p><p>Upon release, Ranagal returns to Ronapur, with a law degree earned during his incarceration. He sets up a law practice for the people of his village.</p><p>Ronapur has now changed. It has access to water and a steel plant owned by a powerful industrialist Parande (Rahul Bose). His monopoly is sustained through ruthless suppression of worker unions. As Ranagal takes up the workers’ case, conflict with Parande becomes inevitable.</p><p>The film begins at a leisurely pace, and gains momentum before the interval. The narrative establishes Ranagal’s story, setting the stage for his conflict with Parande. However, the movie lacks a single humorous scene to break the tension.</p><p>As Narthan prioritises character glorification and visual appeal, the narrative substance takes a backseat.</p><p>Shivarajkumar shines, conveying intensity and fury through his expressive eyes. He excels in action sequences, wielding a machete with unmatched flair. Rahul Bose fails to evoke the menacing presence required of a formidable antagonist. Chaya Singh and Rukmini Vasant get limited screen time.</p><p>Ravi Basrur’s music has resemblance to the ‘KGF’ movies’ compositions. Lyrics lack memorability.</p><p>Unlike <em>Mufti</em>, the prequel lacks the gripping drama and intensity to make it stand out.<br><br>While it fails to match the standards of the 2017-hit, <em>Bhairathi Ranagal</em> still delivers an entertaining experience, particularly for Shivarajkumar fans and action thriller enthusiasts.</p>