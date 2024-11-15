Home
'Bhairathi Ranagal' movie review: Shivarajkumar shines in a middling prequel

Shivarajkumar shines, conveying intensity and fury through his expressive eyes. He excels in action sequences, wielding a machete with unmatched flair.
Jagadish Angadi
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 15:46 IST

Bhairathi Ranagal
2024 135 min
3/5
Director:Narthan
Cast:Shivarajkumar, Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Chaya Singh, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Shabeer Kallarakkal
Published 15 November 2024, 15:46 IST
