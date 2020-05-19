Bharathi: Parents made me understand ways of the world

Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, who has appeared in more than 150 films, had never imagined she would be in the movies.

Known for scores of blockbuster hits in Kannada, she has also worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Her role in Sri Krishnadevaraya won her the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress. She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2017.

Bharati was the leading lady opposite Rajkumar in such hits as Bangaarada Manushya, Doorada Betta and Gandondu Hennaru, and opposite Vishnuvardhan in Bangarada Jinke and Bhagya Jyothi.

In a chat with Metrolife, she talks about her childhood and her long stint in films.

As a child

Bharathi was born to V M Ramachandra Rao and Bhadravathi Bai, in Vani Vilas Hospital in Bengaluru on August 15, 1950. The family lived in Malleswaram.

She did her schooling in Bharathi Vidya Shala, Malleswaram Government School and MLA School. She graduated from Maharani’s College.

“I was a good sportsperson. I also loved singing and wanted to do the vidhvat exam in music, but it didn't happen. I passed my junior exam in Carnatic music. I also attended dance classes. Sports, music, and dance always kept me occupied," she says.

Entering films

Her parents encouraged her to start acting. “They showed my pictures to actor-director Kalyan Kumar who immediately signed me for a film. My parents and I travelled to Chennai as he intended to make me the female lead in what turned out to be my first movie, 'Love in Bangalore'," she says.

Bharathi found it difficult to adjust to the movie environment. “I come from a conservative family. We always spoke to others with our eyes looking down, as a sign of respect. Initially I used to get angry when people stared at me at work but slowly my parents made me understand the ways of the cinema world and taught me not to be angry and arrogant," she says.

She says she didn't know the basics of acting and just followed the instructions given to her by directors and seniors on the sets.

Kannada galaxy

Bharathi has acted with all popular heroes of her time: Rajkumar, Kalyan Kumar, Uday Kumar, Gangadhar, and actor-husband Vishnuvardhan.

In Telugu, Bharathi acted with Nageshwara Rao, NTR, Sobhan Babu, Krishna, Krishnam Raju, among others. During her stint in Bollywood, she starred with Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Rakesh Roshan, Manoj Kumar, Dilip Kumar, and Mahmood.

"My first movie in Bollywood was 'Meherbaan' which had Ashok Kumar, Nutan, and Sunil Dutt. We learn a lot looking at such talented actors and I couldn't stop watching them while they worked. I loved observing them work as I got an opportunity to learn the art," she says.

In Malayalam, she worked with Mohanlal, Prem Nazir, and Thilakan. In Tamil, she acted alongside MGR, Muthuraman, Gemini Ganesan, Jaishankar and Ravichandran.

Bharathi feels blessed to have had an opportunity to act with all these great actors.

“I think all this was God's wish for me. My family trusted my talent and supported my dreams of becoming an actor by sacrificing a lot without my ever getting to know about it. I have never really struggled too much for anything, thanks to them," she adds.

She feels blessed to have worked in what she calls the golden era of Indian movies. "The discipline, punctuality and principles were such," she says.

Films that her fans appreciate are dearest to her. “I started off my career in December 1964 and acted in 'Sandhya Raga' in 1966, which won the National Award. I did not understand the magnitude of this but my parents were extremely proud of me," she recollects.

Meeting Vishnu

Bharathi met Vishnuvardhan for the first time at Chamundeshwari Studio in Bengaluru. "I was shooting for the movie 'Doorada Betta' and he came to invite me for the 100th day celebration of his film 'Nagarahavu'.

“Since Dr Rajkumar had finished work, he left before me, and I completed my scene and went to the function," she says.

Vishnuvardhan would then meet her at her shoots and chat. "We got an opportunity to work together in 'Mane Belagida Sose', directed by Prasad, and was a successful film. At the shooting, both of us used to sit and sing songs. I think he liked my singing and our love blossomed then. Though I knew he liked me, I kept it to myself for a long time," she reminisces.

She told him her parents had to agree if they had to marry. "He got really close to my parents from then on and they loved him like their own son. Vishnuvardhan spoke about me to his father. He was curious to watch our movie together and had bought tickets, but he fell ill and passed away around that time. His wish to see us on the big screen remained a dream. I still feel sad about this," she says.

Bharathi was not too keen on marriage. "The thought of who will look after my parents always bothered me. My brothers and sisters were young. I believe it was because of the blessings from Raghavendra Swami that I found Vishnuvardhan. He was a superstar with immense talent. My only prayer was that I wanted a good and loving husband, and not a big house or materialistic pleasures," she says.

Family man Vishnu

Once Vishnuvardhan came home, he never discussed work. And he was a strict father. “He used to take us out for dinners and spend his free time with me and our daughters Keerthi and Chandana," she recollects.

"Chandana and her husband N Venugopal are soft-spoken and made for each other. We later got Keerthi married to (actor) Aniruddha Jatkar. My husband used to spend a lot of time with our grandson Jeshtavardhana. When our granddaughter Shloka was one, she would come running to him, calling out 'dada dada' and hug him. This would make him really happy," she says.

Celluloid to digital

Bharathi recollects the joys and agonies of the celluloid era. "We used to shoot with Mitchell cameras and voice dubbing happened only for outdoor shoots. Even close ups came out very professionally with that camera. Later on, we moved to Arri cameras which used to make a lot of noise," she says.

Apart from movies

Bharathi runs Vibha Charitable Trust and is active with the Snehaloka cricket and karaoke clubs.

Lockdown lessons

Bharathi was in Mysuru when the lockdown began. “I spent a month and a half alone and enjoyed it thoroughly. My medicines got over and my doctors couldn't send them to me. My co-actors, Saroja Devi and Tara, made arrangements for me to return to Bengaluru by informing district incharge minister S T Somashekar. I didn't want to trouble anyone but it was an emergency," says Bharathi.

After returning to Bengaluru, she spent time playing chowka bara, ludo, and snakes and ladders with her grandchildren. “People are so busy these days that they hardly spend time with family, it feels like everyone has been given a second chance," she says.