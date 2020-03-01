BIFFES 2020: Cinema is a powerful tool for challenging existing notions, says Girish Kasaravalli

Noted Kannada filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli attended an ‘Open Forum’ at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020) on Sunday and interacted with movie buffs.

Speaking exclusively to DH, prior to the event, the veteran director said that upcoming storytellers need to stop focusing on the commercial aspects alone while making movies as cinema is a powerful medium that can be used to challenge existing notions.

“I feel that upcoming directors need to stop thinking about the commercial side of filmmaking only. These days, some people are too worried about the (box office) performance of their movies. Cinema is an art and a powerful tool for challenging existing notions,” he added.

Kasaravalli’s latest movie Illiralare Allige Hogalare was screened at BIFFES on Thursday (Feb 29) and it received a good response from the target audience.

The film, which marks the Gulabi Talkies director’s return to filmmaking after a hiatus, is based on a short story penned by Kannada lyricist/intellectual Jayanth Kaikini. Kikini previously collaborated with the EK Ghar helmer for Mooru Darigalu and the 2002 release Dweepa and this makes Illiralare Allige Hogalare a landmark release for a section of the audience.

The drama revolves around an 11-year-old boy who finds himself in a predicament after travelling to Mumbai for a job. Kasaravalli had previously said that alienation is the core theme of the film

Illiralare Allige Hogalare has been produced by Shivkumar and is a new beginning for him.

Meanwhile, the fourth day of BIFFES 2020 proved to be a memorable affair for those in attendance. Films such as Les Miserables, Aga's House and Noura's Dream clicked with lovers of world cinema... Other the other hand, Sachin Shetty's Ondu Shikariya Kathe, Netaji and Ranganayaki gave those fond Indian movies a reason to rejoice.