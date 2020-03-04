BIFFES 2020: 'Kirik Party' sequel will take around two years, says Rishab Shetty

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty is arguably one of the most prominent young stars in Kannada cinema and enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive body of work.

Speaking exclusively to DH, on the final day of the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020), the Ricky director opened up about working with Anant Nag, his rapport with young hero Rakshit Shetty and the eagerly-awaited Kirik Party sequel.

How did your tryst with cinema begin?

I feel that cinema chooses us and not the other way round. One can learn acting and direction just by observing those around us or society, in general. In other words, we can get inspiration from real people.

How was your experience of directing Anant Nag in Sarkari Hi?

He is a veteran and has a tremendous passion for cinema. Anant Nag sir also has respect for a good script or story.

What is your professional equation with Rakshit?

Rakshit Shetty is a good friend and I have known him from the beginning (of our careers). We share a great rapport and understand each other’s thought process quite well.

Is it fair to make a distinction between mainstream and ‘offbeat’ cinema?

The distinction is not right as cinema is one. A film has to be engaging and there is nothing more to it.

Fans have often complained about your movies not being available on Netflix and Prime.

Most of the Kannada channels demand digital and satellite rights together as they have their own streaming platforms. As a result, my films are often not there on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Moreover, at times, films start streaming even when they are in theatres and this tends to affect the (box office) performance.

When are you entering Bollywood?

I had a plan initially but have dropped it for the time being. However, give me an year or two and I will be there.

What is the status of the sequel to Kirik Party?

Kirik Party was our way of highlighting our experiences as (engineering) students. Everything was authentic. Rakshit has announced the sequel and we will be beginning work on the same after our current projects. Kirik Party 2 will happen in about two years.